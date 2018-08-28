Pashe draws up plans for mill

A former cotton mill in Chorley could become a new community hub, if Pashe Taylor has anything to do with it.

The interior design scholar drew up plans to breathe new life into an unused area of Coppull Mill as part of her coursework att he University of Central Lancashire.

UCLan 2... Pashe Taylor with her plans to turn a former cotton mill into a community hub

The top floor of the old cotton mill is currently unused and the 22 year-old, who lives in the village,would like to create a place for local people and community groups to come together in the listed building.

She said: “ Lots of buildings have closed in Coppull in recent years, and I think it’s important to protect heritage and acknowledge history, while ensuring there are still spaces for the community to get together.

“The plans include areas for people to learn about the history of Coppull and a craft workshop, as well as networking spaces to support local businesses.

The former Runshaw College student added:“I mainly studied humanities subjects at college but I realised it wasn’t what I wanted to do.

“I’ve always been quite creative, there are builders in my family and I enjoy making home furnishings such as headboards and bedside tables.”

She has a part-time job at an ice cream parlour throughout her studies besides renovating her home.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Pashe, who lost a childhood friend to suicide last year.

She said: “It makes you remember to live in the moment, to not get too caught up in stress and enjoy what you’re doing. After graduating I’m going to return to UCLan to do an interior design MA and get as much experience as possible before applying for jobs in the industry.”