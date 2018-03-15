Pair hope to have the edge in competition

A team from the University of Central Lancashire is hoping there will be no close shave after making the shortlist for the finals of a national contest.

Callum Spavins and Georgia Smith have been shortlisted in the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)’s The Pitch competition. They will be up against the top 12 teams from across the UK.

The pair, studying marketing management, impressed eminent judges with their response to a brief, which was to come up with ideas for how Wilkinson Sword’s shaving range can appeal to a younger audience.

Callum said: “We’re extremely proud to be representing UCLan at the finals and feel it’s a great achievement to be the only university representing the North West in the competition.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into our presentation, and it’s given us a chance to really showcase our creativity, so we can’t wait to share our ideas with the judges.

“We’ve received amazing support from our tutors.”

The shortlist will be narrowed down to three today, with the finalists being taken through to the CIM Marketing Excellence Awards on April 12.