One history lesson that everyone can share in

One of Preston’s oldest- and newest- educational institutions is showcasing a rare glimpse into it’s past with a special exhibition.

As the University of Central Lancashire celebrates the 190th anniversary of it’s inception, rare documents and pictures from the archives are going on display.

Student life at Lancashire Polytechnic ( now UCLan)

The items have helped university historian Dr Keith Vernon in his research for a new book about the history of UCLan.

Entitled ‘A History of the University of Central Lancashire’, it charts the evolution of the University, looking especially at the last 30 years of the growth of the institution in Preston and beyond.

Dr Vernon started working for the university in 1990 when it was Lancashire Polytechnic.

He recalls: “Higher Education has changed so much during the past 30 years with government policy at the heart of many of those changes.

At UCLan, there were huge expansions in the 1990s and 2000s to become one of the largest universities in the country.

It is noticeable how UCLan has been fleet of foot and has constantly been inventive to keep pace with the enormous changes.

He adds: “One thing that stands out clearly during that time is the university’s commitment to widening participation and giving every student a chance, no matter what their background.

“UCLan has also become an important international institution, but remains firmly rooted in the North West.”

‘A history of your local University: public open day and exhibition’ is taking place on Saturday 24 November and is open to anyone.

The public exhibition runs from 11am to 3pm in Livesey House café and exhibition space, which is in Heatley Street in the city centre.

Visitors are also welcome to take along items they may have from UCLan’s past and tell what they mean to you.

There will also be the chance to take part in a guided walking tour to explore some of the iconic buildings that have played a major role in the university’s history.

These Walks will set off from Livesey House at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

There is no need to register and people can drop in throughout the day, light refreshments will be available.

The 100-page book will also be available to buy on the day for a donation of £5 with the money raised going to the university’s Harris Bursary Fund, which helps students facing financial hardship.

With an established campus in Cyprus, UCLan’s student body includes 120 nationalities and its partnership network extends to 125 countries.

It recently unveiled a 10-year, £200 million plan to redevelop its Preston Campus to create an attractive and inviting, world-class campus.