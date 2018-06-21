Nursery of the Year 2018 winner announced

Busy Bees Ashton House, Preston is the worthy winner of our recent Nursery of the Year competition

Joint managers Claire McGowan and Sarah Welburn are absolutely delighted to have won this award.

They say that Busy Bees at Ashton House is committed to providing the best start to a young child’s life and they are extremely dedicated to ensuring the best nursery experience is given to all the children and their families.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “We have a team of dedicated staff with various qualifications and experiences and long serving employment within the company.

“We are committed to our core values including planning and delivering exciting activities to give children the best start in life.

“Located in a beautiful Grade II listed building in the middle of Ashton Park with lots of outdoor space the amazing outdoor play area gives each age range of children their own individual space to explore.”