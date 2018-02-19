Nicola picked for mentoring panel role

An adult learner official from Lancashire has landed a coveted place with the National Family Learning Forum.

One of the Lancashrier Adult Learning Association’s heads of curriculum, Nicola Hall, has landed the mentoring role funded by the Department for Education.

Nicola Hall, (pictured inset) who oversees Family Learning at LAL, is one of only three people to be selected nationally for the pilot project.

Her post on the Family Learning Future Leadership and Management Development programme will see her working to build on the knowledge and skills of adult education staff who are currently involved in managing family learning provision, helping to broaden their experience of strategic management.

She said: “I am extremely excited, thrilled and privileged to have been selected to develop the skills and knowledge of future leaders in the adult education sector.

“I have been asked to join the National Family Learning Forum and will be part of the team that steers the direction of Family Learning at a national level.

“I have been appointed as a mentor for a member of staff from the Family Learning team at Sheffield City Council.

Nicola added: “This is an initially a pilot and I was one of only three people to be selected from across the country.

“Family Learning is crucial to engaging parents in improving their children’s attainment.”

Lancashire Adult Learning’s Family Learning team works with 270 target schools across the county where Key Stage Two, junior school level, attainment is less than the national average and/or the number of children eligible for free school meals is greater than national average.

To date as many as 99 per cent of parents on family learning courses reported that their child was now doing better at school and 98 per cent of children’s behaviour improved as a result of parents’ attendance on wider family learning courses.