New medics aiming to ease NHS crisis

A new group of medics, created to help ease the plight of doctors, are starting work on the frontline.

Hospitals in Preston and Blackpool are among those getting physician associates after the first group graduated from UCLan.

The PA is an innovative new role which, whilst not a doctor, delivers care and treatment within a hospital setting or in GP practices.

Dr Cathy Jackson, executive dean and head of the UCLan School of Medicine, said: “The appointment of the new PAs within the region’s hospitals and surgeries represents an important step in improving healthcare services. I am delighted that the medical school at UCLan, working in partnership with Health Education England, is taking a leading role in this development.

“These graduates will form a part of the wider health care team helping to ease some of the pressure from doctors and other clinicians and help in the delivery of high quality safe and effective patient care for the region.”

Munira Patel has a job at Royal Preston Hospital in the orthopaedic unit. She said: “I am looking forward to working in a local hospital and giving back to the local community. It is an exciting new role and I am proud to be part of this ground-breaking initiative, paving the way for a new healthcare role.”

The postgraduate diploma was initiated, funded and overseen by Health Education England North West.