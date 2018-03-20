New medical school to open at Lancashire university

A leading Lancashire university is set to train doctors as part of a new medical school following an announcement by the secretary of state for health.

Edge Hill University will offer an Access to Medicine course from 2019 and train doctors from 2020 as part of the plans.

The new facility will open at the Ormskirk Campus, within the Faculty of Health and Social Care which is already one of the largest providers of health and social care education in the North West.

The funding has been announced following a competitive process to allocate 1,500 additional places to train doctors in England.

The new school is one of only three new free-standing medical schools in the country and the only one in the North West, the undergraduate programme complementing the university’s well-established postgraduate medical degrees.

The expansion opens the door for many more students to gain high-quality medical education and training. Undergraduate medical courses are currently heavily oversubscribed and this will open up new opportunities for many aspiring doctors and medical professionals.

The University first trained nurses over 50 years ago, and was one of the first to offer large-scale nursing at undergraduate degree level leading to professional registration. The Faculty’s suite of professional programmes includes all disciplines of nursing, midwifery, paramedic practice, operating department practice and social work at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Seth Crofts, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Health and Social Care said: “The Faculty of Health and Social Care has an established reputation for providing an excellent student experience with high level tutorial support. We are determined that our Medical School will follow this tradition enabling our students to be resilient and flexible doctors who are able to respond to the current challenges in the NHS. We are keen to recruit students from a wide range of backgrounds who have a real commitment to the populations that we serve across the North West.”

“Our programme will strongly endorse multi-professional learning and will draw on a wide expertise from doctors who are clinical experts at our hospital and community partners across the North West. We are developing a state of the art teaching facility on the Ormskirk campus to house the new Medical School, which will provide leading clinical simulation and laboratory facilities making use of the latest interactive technology.”

In addition to the above programmes, the University’s Postgraduate Medical Institute houses well-established educational programmes and programmatic research involving external stakeholders and delivers work-based postgraduate medical leadership throughout the region.

Dr John Cater, Vice-Chancellor at Edge Hill University said: “For the past decade Edge Hill University has been providing postgraduate medical education and training for qualified doctors working in the NHS. I am absolutely delighted that this work has been recognised by the Department of Health, who have now decided to allocate undergraduate medical numbers to the University for the first time.

“The Edge Hill University Medical School represents an important and significant milestone in the development of a hugely successful university, and builds upon the outstanding work of the Faculty of Health and Social Care in the delivery of education and training for nurses, midwives, paramedics and operating department staff over many years. We are also determined that the Edge Hill University Medical School will be distinctive, with a strong focus on widening access, community medicine, general practice and psychiatry.”