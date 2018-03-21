New medical school to boost doctors

Lancashire is to get a new medical school in a bid to provide more doctors from the area.

The Government has announced the creation of a new facility at Edge Hill University - one of only three new stand-alone medical schools in the country and the only new one in the North West.

It will open at the Ormskirk Campus offering an Access to Medicine course from 2019 and train doctors from 2020, following a tough competitive process to allocate 1,500 additional places to train doctors in England.

The university’s Faculty of Health and Social Care already has an enviable reputation for postgraduate medical degrees and programmes include all disciplines of nursing, midwifery, paramedic practice, operating department practice and social work at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Seth Crofts, pro vice-chancellor and dean of the faculty said: “The faculty has an established reputation for providing an excellent student experience with high level tutorial support. We are determined that our medical school will follow this tradition enabling students to be resilient and flexible doctors who are able to respond to the current challenges in the NHS. We are keen to recruit students from a wide range of backgrounds who have a real commitment to the populations that we serve.”