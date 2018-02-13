National squad places for four

There has been a raft of sporting success for our sporting students at Preston’s Cardinal Newman College with four girls being selected for the national British Colleges teams.

Former Penworthan Girls High pupil Kobie Sloane, and Emily Bridge from Baines School, have been selected for the British Colleges Netball team after being put forward by the college Netball Academy Coach. The girls completed a two-day trial in Nottingham, where they were pitted against hopefuls from across the UK .Training started in January, with a weekend trip to Newcastle followed by another training exercise in Northern Ireland.

Other national success comes from Maddie Scullion , who moved up from Hodgson Academy and Kirsten Abbott, a former pupil at from Lostock Hall Academy, who have been selected to play for the British College’s Hockey Team.

The pair attended trials and had to play a number of games before being picked for the national squad. Maddie also plays for Fylde Ladies first team as well as the college.

She said: “ It is another great way to gain more experience.”