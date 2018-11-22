Mum is on course to be a Master

A young Preston mum has embarked on a Masters degree at the University of Liverpool and is set to propel herself to the forefront of the country’s energy sector after being awarded a prestigious scholarship.

Chelsea Houghton, 23, is studying for her Masters in Sustainable Civil and Structural Engineering thanks to the ScottishPower Scholarship programme.

After having her daughter in 2014, Chelsea returned to higher education to complete her undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bolton. Chelsea has since decided to pursue a career in structural engineering to ultimately help make a difference to people’s lives.

Chelsea said: “I aspire to be an engineer of the future, to allow my innovation and passion to improve the quality of lives and tackle environmental issues. I want to represent and inspire people, from young women, to mothers, to vocational students, all of which I hope I can have a voice for and can relate to.”