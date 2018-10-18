Mosaic is record of achievements

Talented youngsters at an city school have been using their skills to leave a lasting legacy of their success.
Eldon Community Primary in Preston’s Plungington area, is no stranger to picking up accolades.
But, although the school has a packed trophy cabinet, staff and pupils wanted to leave something tangible for future generations.
The four-time winner of the Lancashire Post Primary School of the Year award recently added the TES Primary School of the Year title to a list of achievements.
Rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, Eldon won the award for a creative and innovative approach to learning, as well as academic prowess considering the size and pupils attending.
Therefore, the school now boasts a colourful mosaic mural.
Made by pupils, it charts the school’s successes to date.
The ceramic masterpeice was officially unveiled by Preston MP Mark Hendrick at a special ceremony amid pomp and ceremony provided by the school band.