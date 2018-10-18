Mosaic is record of achievements

Talented youngsters at an city school have been using their skills to leave a lasting legacy of their success.

Eldon Community Primary in Preston’s Plungington area, is no stranger to picking up accolades.

But, although the school has a packed trophy cabinet, staff and pupils wanted to leave something tangible for future generations.

The four-time winner of the Lancashire Post Primary School of the Year award recently added the TES Primary School of the Year title to a list of achievements.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, Eldon won the award for a creative and innovative approach to learning, as well as academic prowess considering the size and pupils attending.

Therefore, the school now boasts a colourful mosaic mural.

Mosaics made by pupils at Eldon Primary are unveiled by MP Mark Hendrick. He is pictured with headteacher Azra Butt and pupils Georgia Beesley and Ibrahim Bham.

Made by pupils, it charts the school’s successes to date.

The ceramic masterpeice was officially unveiled by Preston MP Mark Hendrick at a special ceremony amid pomp and ceremony provided by the school band.

