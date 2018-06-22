Lucy hoping her message will ring out

When it comes to stamping out domestic violence, student Lucy Dillon believes the message should be graphic.

The young artist is already making her mark after seeing her artistic talents showcased across South Ribble.

When the South Ribble Partnership decided to launch a campaign to stamp out an emerging form of domestic and mental abuse, they ask students at Leyland’s Runshaw College to design posters to raise awareness of what ‘coercive control’ looks like.

Lucy, 22, who is now studying graphic design at UCLan, produced the winner, which was unvalued at the official launch at Leyland Civic Centre.

She said: “When I was thinking about what sort of design to go for, I wanted something that would ring alarm bells and stand out. I liked the idea of using an image of a phone full of notifications because it’s relatable.

“Coercive control is all about people being controlling and manipulative, so I wanted to represent this through the image of the phone and its barrage of messages.”

The ‘Sound familiar? Well it shouldn’t’ campaign will operate across the area.