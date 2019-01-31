Leyland high school 'open as normal' following lock down and bomb threat

Have your say

A Leyland high school is open as normal today following a bomb threat yesterday afternoon.

Balshaw's CE High School was put on lock down yesterday afternoon following a bomb threat by phone at around 3pm, police said.

Children at the school were ordered to hide under their desks at 3.20pm before being let home shortly after 3.40pm, according to one pupil who wanted to remain anonymous.

The call is now believed to be a hoax.

In a short statement on social media this morning, a spokesman from Balshaw's said: "[The] school is open as normal today. All systems as per usual."

Last night the school said: "As a result of a phone call received, the decision was taken to put the school into its well-rehearsed lock down procedure.

"Police assisted and were in attendance. Following safety checks all pupils were released safely. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender."

An investigation is now underway to trace the caller.