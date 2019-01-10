Lecturer juggling work-life balance

A busy dad-of-three who juggled studying for two university-level qualifications, working full-time and looking after his family is celebrating after graduating from the University of Central Lancashire.

Michael Haslam collected his First-class degree in MSc Personality Disorder by Research at UCLan after studying part-time for three years.

The 38-year-old, who currently works as works as a lecturer in Nurse Education at Edge Hill University, is also studying for a Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching Higher Education which he is due to complete in June.

However, juggling two qualification at the same time didn’t prove too difficult for the multi-tasker, who was delighted with his grades.

Michael said: “The course was very demanding and the past three years have been incredibly tough on myself and my family as I’ve had no time off to enjoy weekends or Bank Holidays with them.

“Having a supportive family who have just let me get on with studying when I needed to made all the difference.”

The skills that I’ve acquired have really helped me in my current job and also whilst I was working in practice as an A&E Liaison Nurse in East Lancashire last year.

“The course has helped me to understand how a personality disorder emerges in a person and I’ve been able to conduct further research into this developing area of psychiatry.

“I’m then able to pass this knowledge on to my students which I wouldn’t have been able to share otherwise.”

A fully qualified mental health nurse, Michael’s master’s dissertation achieved a high First and impressed the external exam board. His research on suicide and self-harm has since been condensed and submitted for journal publication.

Michael’s studying days are far from over, he plans to do a Phd after finishing his teaching certificate next year.