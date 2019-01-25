Lancaster and Morecambe secondary schools' league table 2019 - how did your school score?

Here are the results for schools in Lancaster and Morecambe, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C. The Department of Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores.



1. Central Lancaster High School Crag Road, Lancaster, LA1 3LS, Number of pupils: 579, Progress 8 measure: -0.33, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 50%

2. Focus School - Hornby Campus Melling Road, Lancaster, LA2 8LH, Number of pupils: 87, Progress 8 measure: not published, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 89%

3. Heysham High School Sports College Limes Avenue, Morecambe, LA3 1HS, Number of pupils: 786, Progress 8 measure: -0.24, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 52%

4. Jamea Al Kauthar Ashton Road, Lancaster, LA1 5AJ, Number of pupils: 354, Progress 8 measure: not published, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 80%

