Lancashire Science Festival set to return in the summer

Preston will once again celebrate all things science with the city’s annual festival returning for a seventh year.

The multi-award winning Lancashire Science Festival is returning to the University of Central Lancashire this June for three action packed days, hoping to beat last year’s turnout of around 17,000 people.

Mac Zhang, 8, from Preston puts together a human body model from the School of Medicine at least year's festival.

And to mark what is the 190th anniversary year for UCLan, the festival is joining forces to celebrate both history and science.

Festival director, Dr Liz Granger, said: “The university can trace its heritage back 190 years this year, so to mark that we are collaborating with UCLan to bring history back to life, calling the festival ‘STEM Through the Ages’.”

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dr Granger said: “We’re going to have lots of different activities, show floors and workshops available for everyone to participate in, and to make it as best it can be we’re asking contributors to deliver ideas around this.

“We’re also welcoming a range of actors playing famous scientists and seeing the return of Titan the Robot, who has always gone down really well with crowds the previous two times it’s visited.”

Liz, who also manages UCLan’s Young Scientist Centre, added: “The event will be completely free again who school registration opening in the next few months.

The reason it’s free again is because of the generous investment from the university and sponsorship.”

The science festival is running from Thursday June 28 to Saturday June 30, with Thursday and Friday open for school visits and the Saturday open to the general public.