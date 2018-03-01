Kelly-Marie is managing her time very well

An award-winning graduate from the University of Central Lancashire is calling on local businesses who employ students to nominate their best student staff for a national award.

Former international hospitality management student Kelly-Marie Staunton won the 2017 National Association of Student Employment Services Student Employee of the Year Award after her employer at the time, Hilton Hotel, nominated her.

She was crowned winner for working two full-time jobs simultaneously at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate Hotel and Daffodil Hotel and Spa, Cumbria, as well as studying full-time at UCLan.

Kelly says winning first the regional heat and then the national prize has made a big difference to her career.

She said: “It has helped me in multiple ways, including; being chosen as a trainee management graduate to work at the five star Marriott Hotel in Guangzhou, China, and being promoted to guest relations executive at the iconic five star Marriott Hotel, Park Lane, London.

“Employers should nominate their student employees as the award is a fantastic way to recognise talent, and helps to build the student employee’s career.

Entry for 2018 nominations is now open and employees can nominate worthy student staff online at www.nases.org.uk/seoty until the 29 April.