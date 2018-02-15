Keeping busy reaps rewards for midwife

Organisation is key to success for midwifery student Alison Brindle.

Besides her studies, the University of Central Lancashire scholar has been busy organising study days and conferences.

Now the 39-year-old has been named as only one of five across the country nominated for a Royal College of Midwives (RCM) Annual Midwifery Award.

Third year BSc (Hons) Midwifery student Alison has been shortlisted for the Pregnacare Award for Student Midwife of the Year, which recognises a student who makes an outstanding contribution to their future profession and acts as an advocate and role model for their fellow students.

She was nominated for her work as chairman of the UCLan Midwifery Society, which saw her organise monthly study days and three large scale midwifery conferences.

Her various social media campaigns are currently being used within NHS trusts today.

The final year student said: “I am very proud to have been short listed. I believe that the field of entry was large for this award category so just to be in the final five is a massive achievement.

“I am passionate about what I do so to actually be recognised in this way is so exciting.

“I am really looking forward to the awards ceremony in March.”