Joining the generations

Age is definitely no barrier to friendship as youngsters from the Nature Trail Nursery in Whittle-le-Woods proved when they swapped their usual classroom for a nearby rest home.

Nursery manager Lorna Wilkinson has been busy researching the benefits gained from inter-generational activities.

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery'Sophie Fletcher and Barbara Livesey

So with the help of her team, she decided to put it to the test with Highcliffe Rest Home for a very special play session.

The children joined in activities with the residents and it proved such a success the visit has now become a regular feature on the timetable for the pre-school class.

Lorna said: “Every Monday we now attend Highcliffe residential home and take part in a variety of activities.

“We take part in games and activities such as baking and craft activities, singing and story times.

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery'Joyce Kirkman and Tommy Spencer

“Research has shown that through sharing in an older adult’s interests, skills, and hobbies, children are introduced to new activities and ideas.

“Through their life experience, older adults can often bring with them a tremendous amount of patience and skills that we want to develop in our nursery children.”

Highcliffe manager Jackie Murphy said activities have included arts and crafts, dancing, singing and exercises.

Jackie said:“The children have settled really well at Highcliffe.

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery

“Their interaction with our elderly residents has been a very positive and heart-warming experience.

“The children really do brighten up the residents’ day.

“The residents’ faces light up when they see the children and they have been a great source of fun and entertainment.

“It has been an absolute delight to have the children visit.

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery'Ethan Welsh and Bryan Cuerden

“It has brought even more fun and excitement to the home”.

Resident Maureen Jackson said: “It’s wonderful and it brightens my day when the children visit.

“It’s a good experience for the children, but also for us.”

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery'Sophie Fletcher and Barbara Livesey

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery'Joan Cawley and Ruby McCarten

Photo Neil Cross'Activity Day at Highcliffe Residential Home, Whittle-le-Woods, for residents and youngsters from Nature Trail Nursery'Joyce Kirkman and Tommy Spencer