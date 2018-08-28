Intrepid walkers stride out

Sure-footed staff and pupils from Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster took part in an eight-mile sponsored walk to help boost funds for a local charity.

Between them they trudged a total of more than 5,000 miles and raised more than £3,200 for Neuro DropIn Centre at Lancaster Farms. Pupils were asked to donate £3 and raise sponsorship from family and friends.

After one of the driest summers on record, on the day of the walk it rained.

This didn’t deter them and assistant school business manager Katy Walker said: “Luckily the rain wasn’t constant and it just drizzled on and off throughout the day, though the muggy, stuffy weather added an extra challenge to the eight miles on foot.”

The pupils left school in year groups in staggered starts and travelled along the River Lune cycle track to the Crook O’ Lune picnic park, they stopped for a lunch break before walking back.