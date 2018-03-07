Inspiring work earns student shortlist place

A Lancashire student has been shortlisted for a prestigious nursing award in recognition of her work which has inspired other students.

Catherine Hind (pictured below) is a third year mental health nurse studying at the Lancaster-based University of Cumbria.

She has been listed in the ‘most inspirational student nurse of the year’ category of the Student Nursing Times Awards.

Catherine, who is on placement with Lancashire Care NHS Partnership’s older adult team in Lancaster, said: “I’m really honoured to be shortlisted – thanks to everyone who has supported me.”

Through her work as a student quality ambassador Catherine developed the Emotional Support Project, designed to improve support for people within health care and beyond.

Catherine is chair of the student well-being ambassadors launched at the University of Cumbria in September.

The student nurse also volunteers with Samaritans of Lancaster and District and is the charity’s hospital outreach team leader.

Through this work she designed a leaflet to raise awareness about the Samaritans charity for patients and families treated at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

Louise Corless, pathway leader pre-registration mental health nursing, said everyone was really proud and added: “The nursing team are absolutely delighted to hear that Catherine has been shortlisted for this award.

“It is testament to the hard work and commitment that she has shown throughout her nursing studies to date.

“We hope that the panel will see what we know to be true, that Catherine is a fantastic example of nurses of the future that graduate from the University of Cumbria.”

Lindsay Whitaker has also been shortlisted for her work mentoring University of Cumbria students. Winners will be announced on April 26 at a ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton in London.