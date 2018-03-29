Inspectors’ faith in boys’ school

Boys are top of the class as far as staff at Central Lancashire’s male-only school are concerned.

But, they are not the only ones to think so.

Hutton Grammar, which does take girls in the sixth form, is one of only two remaining boys’ schools in Lancashire and has been officially declared outstanding by church inspectors.

The school, near Preston, received the top accolade in all four areas put under scrutiny in the SIAMS inspection.

The principal objective of SIAMS inspection is to evaluate the distinctiveness and effectiveness of the school as a church school, and how well the distinctive Christian character and ethos of the school ensure the development and achievement of the whole child or young person.

In his final report, Canon Steven Harvey said there was clear evidence of “mutual care and support which students and staff show each other” at the Liverpool Road school.

He applauded the school’s “commitment to caring and compassionate service has a demonstrably positive effect on students’ academic achievement, on their behaviour, relationships and attitudes, and on their personal development”.

Headteacher Mark Bradshaw said: “I would like to put on record my thanks and admiration for the way our students conduct themselves and interact with others, within and outside of the classroom – they always strive to give of their best and it is pleasing to see this recognised by an external inspection once again.”

He paid tribute to governors and staff adding: “It is so gratifying to note that this is recognised and celebrated by others outside of the school.”