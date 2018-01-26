Inspectors’ blast for failing school

A village school has been accused of “squandering”money meant for improving the education of disadvantaged pupils.

In a scathing attack on leaders at St Paul’s CE Primary in Adlington, education watchdog Ofsted says “The academic outcomes for this group of pupils are in free fall.”

Inspectors visiting the previously Good rated Chorley school said standards were in decline and they saw “too few signs of positive change since the previous inspection that are directly attributable to the actions of school leaders.”

The inspection report said: “The poorly taught curriculum fails to meet the needs of pupils” and teachers had not been given sufficient training to deliver the new curriculum.

In their final report, Ofsted said pupil premium funding for disadvantaged youngsters had been “wasted “ and there were no specific learning activities designed to support the progress of these pupils and many make very little progress.

By the time they leave primary school education standards were below the national average, and falling.

Funding for pupils with special needs or disabilities cannot be accounted for clearly and the inspectors said: “ Leaders do not have a clear view of how to improve outcomes for these pupils.”

Inspectors graded all areas Inadequate and placed the school in special measures.

Heateacher Richard Roberts said the school was taking on board the findings, adding: “Although we are disappointed with our latest Ofsted report, we accept the issues raised and, are developing a wide-ranging improvement plan to address the matters identified.”