IN PICTURES: Lancashire Post Education Awards 2018

Have your say

Staff and pupils at schools across Central Lancashire are celebrating after a glittering finale to toast success in the annual Lancashire Post Education Awards.

More than 1,000 people turned up to the presentation ceremony to celebrate primary and secondary education across the area.

Sponsored by BAE Systems and the University of Central Lancashire, the awards showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.

The campaign recognises the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

Students from Preston’s College provided entertainment on the night.

This year’s winner were:

Primary School Pupil of the Year ,sponsored by Merlin Entertainments: Grace Smith, Withnell Fold Primary School

Secondary Pupil of the Year, sponsored by Blackpool Festival: Rebecca Kay, Fulwood Academy

Inspirational Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Westinghouse: Suzanne Gardner, Academy@Worden

Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Myerscough College: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

Sports Achievement Award, sponsored by UCLan: Girls cricket team, Penwortham Girls High School

Young Scientist/Engineer Award, sponsored by BAE Systems : Tom Boulton, Carr Hill High School

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Lancashire Post: Eldon Primary School

Performing Arts Award, sponsored by sellador :Eliza Tiffin, Carr Hill High School

School Trips Award, sponsored by Preston Guild Hall: Lostock Hall Academy

Unsung Hero Award, Sponsored by Sainsburys: Tommy Wilson, Bretherton Endowed CE Primary School

Primary School of the Year Award, Sponsored by Preston North End Community Trust: Eldon Community

Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by UCLAN: Academy @Worden