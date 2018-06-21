IN PICTURES: Lancashire Post Education Awards 2018

Staff and pupils at schools across Central Lancashire are celebrating after a glittering finale to toast success in the annual Lancashire Post Education Awards.
More than 1,000 people turned up to the presentation ceremony to celebrate primary and secondary education across the area.
Sponsored by BAE Systems and the University of Central Lancashire, the awards showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.
The campaign recognises the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.
Students from Preston’s College provided entertainment on the night.
This year’s winner were:
Primary School Pupil of the Year ,sponsored by Merlin Entertainments: Grace Smith, Withnell Fold Primary School
Secondary Pupil of the Year, sponsored by Blackpool Festival: Rebecca Kay, Fulwood Academy
Inspirational Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Westinghouse: Suzanne Gardner, Academy@Worden
Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Myerscough College: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
Sports Achievement Award, sponsored by UCLan: Girls cricket team, Penwortham Girls High School
Young Scientist/Engineer Award, sponsored by BAE Systems : Tom Boulton, Carr Hill High School
Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Lancashire Post: Eldon Primary School
Performing Arts Award, sponsored by sellador :Eliza Tiffin, Carr Hill High School
School Trips Award, sponsored by Preston Guild Hall: Lostock Hall Academy
Unsung Hero Award, Sponsored by Sainsburys: Tommy Wilson, Bretherton Endowed CE Primary School
Primary School of the Year Award, Sponsored by Preston North End Community Trust: Eldon Community
Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by UCLAN: Academy @Worden