High school places named

Thousands of anxious parents and youngsters are receiving their offers of secondary school places today.

Although most pupils in Lancashire received a place at one of their three preferences last year, school leaders claim not enough is being done to ensure there are enough places to enable all families to get into the schools of their choice.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Headteachers said: “For too many yet again, there will be huge disappointment.

“In some parts of the country, it will mean children having to travel long distances to go to secondary school or being separated from their peers, which is far from ideal.”