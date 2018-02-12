Help with getting the exam grades

Leading Lancashire training company PHX Training has issued a message to help the ‘forgotten army’ of jobseekers.

The firm is reaching out to people who may not be aware of the opportunities for learning under Government funding.

Anyone over 19, who hasn’t got a GCSE Grade C, or higher, will be fully funded if they study for a qualification in English or maths up to and including level 2.

Restrictions facing the unemployed may include living with a partner that works full time, access to available information and opportunities locally.

Supported by the government, PHX is keen to support the ‘forgotten workforce’ by offering courses to those unemployed, not just those claiming benefits.

Shirley Williams, development director said: “People may not be fully aware that they have the right to this level of tuition. If anyone in interested in taking up these types of qualifications please get in touch for more information.”