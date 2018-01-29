Heating issue sends juniors at St Andrew’s home

Junior pupils at St Andrew’s C of E Primary School in Preston have been sent home early today after the school’s heating system broke down.

The school, on Tulketh Road, Ashton, closed its Key Stage 2 building after 12.30pm after the boiler ceased working.

The youngsters are not due back in until Wednesday.

However, infant pupils at St Andrew’s have been unaffected.

Head teacher Susanne Kime said: “The boiler broke and we have no heating for the Key Stage 2 building so we have sent the pupils home, on health and safety grounds.

“The LEA (Education Advisers) has been informed and all parents and governors have also been told of the situation by text, so we have complied with all the guidelines.

“The heating is not expected to be fixed until Tuesday afternoon at the latest, and the Key Stage 2 building will re-open on Wednesday morning.”