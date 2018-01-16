‘Hasty and ill-considered’ actions at school led to ‘negative impact’ on results

‘Hasty and ill-considered’ actions at Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre had a ‘negative impact’ on results for pupils, Ofsted said.

The education watchdog criticised the school for inconsistent teaching, its curriculum, and exam courses and entries – and stripped it of its ‘good’ rating. The bad behaviour of a ‘minority’ of pupils was also noted.

Andrew Waller, headteacher at Carr Hill High School, Kirkham

The large school, in Royal Avenue, Kirkham, has now been told to improve by inspectors, who said: “Pupils, including the disadvantaged and students in the sixth form, have not made the progress or achieved the examination results of which they are capable.”

In a letter sent to parents, headteacher Andrew Waller and chairman of governors Ian Marquis said it was ‘important to stress there is much that is positive in the report about our direction of travel, the changes that have been made, and the impact of what is being done.’

And Mr Waller told The Gazette the decisions criticised were made ‘over four years ago’ for ‘good reasons’ – before he took the helm in January 2015.

“In the last three years we have revised our curriculum, exam entry policies, and the courses for which students are entered,” he said.

The report said quality and standards have recently improved, with pupils now making better progress.

A more challenging curriculum has also been put in place, and there are ‘pockets of very strong teaching’ across most subjects.

Mr Waller added: “Inspectors saw a lot of good teaching but we recognise we have to do more to ensure this is consistent across the school.”