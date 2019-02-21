Harry Potter director rolls out masterclass for students

Would-be-be movie moguls have been getting a few expert tips at an unusual masterclass.

Renowned filmmaker David Yates recently visited Edge Hill University, where he is an honorary doctor, to talk about his career.

He was taking part in a discussion with Professor Roger Shannon, the university’s director of the Institute for Creative Enterprise, and told how he got into filmmaking after being given a movie camera when he was young and made films of friends and family.

He also talked about his move away from dramas with politically and socially relevant themes such as State of Play and Girl in the Café, to the blockbuster Harry Potter films.

He directed the last four films in the Harry Potter series, as well as numerous feature and short films and television programmes, and is considered one of Britain’s most accomplished directors.

David said: “It is always good coming back to Edge Hill, the passion and enthusiasm for all things film amongst the students is wonderful to see.”

Prof Shannon added: “Students were enthralled by his cinematic insights as he sketched out his approach as a director for both television dramas and feature films.”