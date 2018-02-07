Grease such a slick show

Grease is definitely the word at All Hallows Catholic High School.

Scores of pupils from the Penwortham school have spent months giving up their free time after classes and at the weekend rehearsing for their latest musical production.

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham

The Crabtree Avenue school is renowned for its theatrical productions and musical director Lavinia Colclough is expecting the latest offering, being staged this week, to received the same rapturous applause.

Along with her team, Mrs Colclough has been planning the latest production almost since the final curtain fell on High School Musical last year.

The popular hit musical involved so many people, more than 120 in total, it has two separate casts taking to the stage on alternative nights.

The leads parts of Sandy and Danny are played by Katie Coleman and Patrick Burrows and Holly Wilson and Jack Wilkinson

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Locker scene is Eugene and the T Birds

Headteacher Chris Riding, who is retiring this year said the school had produced some wonderful productions over recent years.

He paid tribute to the performing arts department led by Mrs Colclough.

And he added: “Congratulations to the pupils who have been involved in this production, either on the stage or behind the scenes.

“There are so many pupils involved this year that it is incredible and they have worked really hard in their own time for several months to bring the production to the stage.”

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Pink ladies sat at the table

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Roulettes Backing singers

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Beauty school dropouts

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Principles of the show

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Year 10 Dancers

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Year 9 Cheerleaders

Photo Neil Cross Grease at All Hallow RC High, Penwortham Year 8 Greaser Dancers