Good school gets a gold star from inspectors

Pupils’s at Holy Cross Catholic High School are getting a good education.

That’s the official verdict from government watchdogs.

Inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education spent a day at the school last month.

In a letter to headteacher Ivan Gaughan Ofsted said the school was well led and managed and added: “since your appointment as headteacher, you have maintained the school’s strengths and led improvement.”

It is nearly three years since the last inspection

The team observed lessons and spoke to staff and pupils and said the standard of teaching continues to improve, pupils feel safe and applauded the higher than national average student attendance rates.

The report said: “Teaching is strong in most subjects, including English and mathematics.

Teachers have good subject knowledge and pupils respond positively to the work that they are set.”

They were last impressed with the rate at which disadvantaged pupils progress at the Myles Standish Way school.

Inspectors said staff were “proud to be members of the school”