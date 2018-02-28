Get ready for Bard’s big book hunt

Youngsters from a Longridge primary school have been selected to take part in national literacy competition.

St Wilfred’s RC Primary School will be releasing one of 154 children’s books into the wild for the launch of the Big Shakespeare Book Hunt on March 12.

Children will be able to search for and find books that might turn up anywhere in their local community, from bus shelters to park benches and supermarket checkouts.

If they do find a book, then it’s their turn to read it and then set it free in a place of their choosing.

Billed as the biggest Shakespeare book hunt of all time to mark the launch of Shakespeare Week, the hunt has been organised by he Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, in partnership with Walker Books and The Story Museum.

The 154 books, representing Shakespeare’s 154 sonnets, are written and illustrated by children’s author and illustrator Marcia Williams and donated by Walker Books.