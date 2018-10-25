GCSE results in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble 2018: Here are the best and worst performing schools

Have your say

The Department for Education has released the provisional GCSE league tables, and this is how schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have performed.

We've analysed the performance of secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were data has been available.

While the Government ranks secondary schools on a number of different measures, we have picked out the best and worst performing based on the ‘attainment 8’ measure.

The Attainment 8 score measures the achievement of a pupil across eight different subjects.

Pupils are given a score in eight different GCSEs and for each subject, pupils are given a mark from 1 to 9 (for English and Maths) or from 1 to 8.5 (for other subjects).

Here are the best performing secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Preston Muslim Girls High School with 84 pupils, came out top with an Attainment 8 score of 63.7 ahead of the national average of 46.4.

The school also had a Progress 8 score well above the national average of 1.29.

Archbishop Temple School, A Church of England Specialist College also came in way ahead of the national average with an Attainment score of 62.2.

The school, which has 150 pupils also achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.75.

Here are the worst performing secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Fulwood Academy, with 111 pupils, the Attainment 8 score was 38.9 well below the national average.

23 per cent of pupils managed to get a Grade 5 or above in English and Maths and their Progress 8 score was below average at -0.65.

Wellfield High School's Attainment 8 score stood at 39.4, below the national average, with a Progress 8 score of -0.37.

Here is the full list:

St Michael's Church of England High School - 221 pupils, Attainment 8 score 58.9

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy - 179, Attainment 8 score 57.1

All Hallows Catholic High School - 180 pupils, Attainment 8 score 56.9

Broughton High School - 179 pupils, Attainment 8 score 56.9

Hutton Church of England Grammar School - 147 pupils, Attainment 8 score 56.3

Penwortham Girls' High School - 121 pupils, Attainment 8 score 54.3

Our Lady's Catholic High School - 176 pupils, Attainment 8 score 51.5

Balshaw's Church of England High School - 177 pupils, Attainment 8 score 50.8

Tarleton Academy - 123 pupils, Attainment 8 score 49.9

Garstang Community Academy - 108 pupils, Attainment 8 score 49.0

Holy Cross Catholic High School - 145 pupils, Attainment 8 score 48.9

Parklands High School - 195 pupils, Attainment 8 score 48.7

Albany Academy - 101 pupils, Attainment 8 score 48.5

Lostock Hall Academy - 121 pupils, Attainment 8 score 47.6

Longridge High School A Maths and Computing College - 128 pupils, Attainment 8 score 46.6

Christ The King Catholic High School - 53 pupils, Attainment 8 score 45.4

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form - 110 pupils, Attainment 8 score 45.3

St Mary's Catholic High School - 122 pupils, Attainment 8 score 45.1

Southlands High School - 158 pupils, Attainment 8 score 44.1

St Cecilia's RC High School - 54 pupils, Attainment 8 score 44.0

Academy@Worden - 76 pupils, Attainment 8 score 43.8

Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School - 123 pupils, Attainment 8 score 43.3

Penwortham Priory Academy - 104 pupils, Attainment 8 score 43.3

Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre - 190 pupils, Attainment 8 score 42.0

Ashton Community Science College - 96 pupils, Attainment 8 score 40.1

Walton Le Dale High School - 107 pupils, Attainment 8 score 39.9

Corpus Christi Catholic High School - 110 pupils, Attainment 8 score 39.6