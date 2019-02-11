Garstang school left grieving after sudden death of Year 11 pupil

The sudden death of a schoolchild has rocked Garstang Academy.



The child, who has not been named, is believed to be 15 or 16 years of age and had been a Year 11 pupil at the school in Garstang Road, Bowgreave.

According to a statement from the school's principal, the child died "unexpectedly" at the weekend.

Alasdair Ashcroft, principal of Garstang Academy, said: "It is with profound sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 11 students unexpectedly passed away at the weekend.

"We are greatly saddened by this piece of news, and our thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"During this time, as our school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, we will offer counselling and bereavement support services to all our students and staff."