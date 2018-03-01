Four new faces in university team

The Lancaster-based University of Cumbria has announced a clutch of top bosses.

New roles have been introduced to strengthen the university’s leadership in the drive to position itself as a thriving, leading player in professional and vocational higher education.

Vice-chancellor Professor Julie Mennell said: “These appointments bring new talent and expertise into our region as well as drawing on the rich talent base we have.”

Professor Sara de Freitas (pictured), will be joining the university as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) this month to replace Professor Trish Livsey who will be retiring in June.

Sara will lead on all student-focused activity in the university, including academic quality.

From April, 2018, Jackie Arnold MBE, currently corporate responsibility lead ,and former head of strategy and skills for BAE Systems, will work part-time as a Professor of Practice. Robin Casson has been confirmed Head of Academic Partnerships and Skills and Dr Jean Brown, former head of Strategic Development Service at the University of Central Lancashire, will be University Secretary.