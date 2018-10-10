Film festival opens with a Czech twist

This year’s Preston International Film Festival opens next Monday with a special evening to mark the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the former Czechoslovakia.

As part of the annual event The Worldwise Learning Centre, part of the School of Language and Global Studies at the University of Central Lancashire, is is hosting representatives from the embassies of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, University of Pardubice academics and prominent Preston resident Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines MBE,(inset) who was one of 669 children evacuated from Czechoslovakia during World War Two on a special train organised by Nicholas Winton.

Members of the public are also invited to the free event, taking place at 5pm in UCLan’s Mitchell and Kenyon Cinema on the city centre campus.

A panel discussion will be followed by a food and drink reception with traditional Czech and Slovak nibbles and Moravian wine.

Then at 7.30pm there will be a screening of Czech film ‘A Dark Blue World,’ by Academy award-winning director Jan Svěrák.

The 12th International Film Festival, which runs from 15 to 21 October, will screen films in eight languages with English subtitles.

Among the other films is “ I Am Not Madame Bovary” in Chinese screeing on October 17.

Tickets for the screenings cost £3 for adults, £2.50 concessions or a festival pass for all eight films, is available at £15.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/prestonfilmfest to register for the free event and to buy film tickets.