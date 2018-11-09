Family is focus of new exhibition

A new exhibition focussing on the contributions and experiences of military families has opened in Preston.

Military Families: Stories from the Inside to the Outside’ uses visual art and historical accounts to provide an insight into telling the families’ stories of military life, with a particular emphasis on the different context of military and civilian life.

A total of 30 families from Weeton and Fulwood Barracks and veterans from Preston’s RAF Wings Centre took part in a series of workshops and focus groups for the University of Central Lancashire, Lancashire Infantry Museum, Army Welfare Service and RAF Wings Centre joint project.

Rebecca Steel, a doctorate researcher at UCLan, said: “There is a limit to the academic literature from the perspectives of the military community and we wanted to place their voices and experiences at the heart of this project to ensure their stories are told.

“As a military wife with two young children I have first-hand experience of what life is like when your husband is away on deployment and understand the importance of being able to access support networks. My research aims to identify the education and employment needs of military and veteran families, particularly when they experience transition from military to civilian life.”

The exhibition runs until December 21 at the Lancashire Infantry Museum, at Fulwood Barracks. It is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10- 4pm and visitors need photo ID..