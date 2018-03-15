Engineering squad heads for Big Bang

Talented young engineers from a city high school are heading to the finals of a national competition.

Archbishop Temple CE, in Fulwood, is in the UK finals of the Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge.

As a winner in the North West heat, they will go head to head with teams from schools across the country at The Big Bang Fair tomorrow (Friday).

The winning team, made up of pupils from years seven to 10, built, programmed and controlled Lego robots for a series of ‘aviation missions’.

Students also had to research, design and present their own solution to a contemporary engineering problem faced by STEM professionals in the aviation industry.

Helen Catterall, head of ICT and computing at the St Vincent’s Road school, said: “The pupils had an excellent day, re-working the challenges to improve scores, along with meeting workers from the RAF and BAE, gaining valuable insight into different careers.

“I was immensely impressed with their conduct and presentation, whilst representing Archbishop Temple School.”

Mark Titherington, CEOof EngineeringUK, who run the contest, said: “To meet the country’s demand for engineers, we need to inspire more young people to consider a career in the industry.”