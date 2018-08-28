Eliza paints her way to the top

Talented young artists from Carr Hill High GCSE and A Level art and photography courses showcased their work to peers, parents, carers, local dignitaries and members of the community.

Students took inspiration from a range of themes including; light and dark, portraiture, poly art and pop art.

The display included a range of techniques and variety of styles such as mixed media, painting, drawing and sketching.

During the event Year 13 student Eliza Tiffen was presented with the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ award for her impressive collection of fine art.

Eight Year 11 students were given ‘High Commended’ awards for their final pieces which were created through hard work and their ability to work independently.

Head of the art and photography faculty at the Royal Avenue, Kirkham school Mrs Jane Wild said: “We are very lucky to have such talented artists amongst our students and the work displayed at the private view event is a testament to this.

“I hope it gave guests a real insight in to the high quality of work our pupils are creating every day. “