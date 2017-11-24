Eldon is flying high on success

An inner city school is officially top of the class.

Eldon Primary in Preston scooped two accolades at the prestigious Educate Award.

Photo Neil Cross polishing the two trophies at Eldon School, Preston

The Plungington school was declared Most Inspirational Primary School and came runner-up in the Outstanding Teaching of Life Skills category.

Nearly 600 guests gathered for the awards ceremony held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral,

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its sixth year and is the biggest celebration of education in the North West.

The awards are the latest in a string of accolades for the school.

Eldon Primary School won the Most Inspiration Primary School Award at the 2017 Educate Awards. Headteacher Azra Butt is pictured centre with the trophy

The three-times Lancashire Post Primary School of the Year has undergone a major transformation over the past few years “into a thriving place for children, parents, staff and governors”.

The ceremony was told that staff were continuously seeking innovative ways to inspire its children.

The past year has seen the installation of a radio station, 4D immersive room and the creation of ‘Eldon House’, a property across the road which the school bought to enrich the curriculum and develop children’s personal skills.

Health and wellbeing has also been a focus and Eldon offers 10 extra-curricular sport clubs a week with over 150 children involved in them.

Judges were impressed with the, “out of the box thinking to broaden the horizons of the children in their care.”

Headteacher Azra Butt (inset) said: “We are overjoyed at achieving the North West Educate Award for Most Inspirational Primary School.

“It leads nicely on from last years ‘Senior Leadership Team of the Year’ award and shows how the school continues to progress and inspire.

“The school was recently graded outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.”