Edge Hill University has UK's best student accommodation

Student accommodation at Edge Hill University has been crowned the Best in the UK and Ireland.

And for the second consecutive year the University has also been named Best Value for Money in the National Student Housing Awards.

A student room at Edge Hill

READ MORE: City primary pupils prepare for maths content hosted by TV star Bobby Seagull

Voted for by over 30,000 students in higher education, this is the third year in a row that Edge Hill has been a finalist or winner of the Best University Halls and Best Value for Money categories.

The University was also declared top-three for Best Moving In Experience. All awards were decided by the overall satisfaction and ratings based on feedback from students in the National Student Housing Survey.

Kate McAdam, Head of Accommodation Services at Edge Hill, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been named as having the best University accommodation in the UK and Ireland.

“We’re always striving to provide the best accommodation in terms of design and facilities for the best price possible. To win this award for the second time means we’re achieving that goal.”

Edge Hill University

She added: “We know how daunting it is for many new students to be living away from home for the first time so the staff and students at the University go out of their way to make their moving in experience stress-free and fun.

“The fact these awards are voted for by students with no nominations or judges makes them all the more special and recognises the hard work we put into our accommodation.”