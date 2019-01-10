Edge Hill University appoints new geography boss

A leading Lancashire university has a new geography chief.

Edge Hill University has appointed Professor Cherith Moses as the new head of the department after moving from Sussex University.

She had previously held a number of positions including head of geography, director of teaching and learning and deputy head of school in the School of Global Studies and director for International Recruitment and

Development.

Cherith is a geomorphologist and was impressed with the facilities at the Ormskirk institution after a previous visit.

She said: “My passion lies in geography and geology.

“Edge Hill provides the opportunity to put my management experience to good use while furthering my research in a department with great research synergies and incredible facilities.

She added: “I visited a few years ago and was bowled over by the facilities available on campus, and when I had the opportunity to explore the Geosciences building I realised that the laboratory facilities are more extensive and better equipped than many Russell Group universities.”