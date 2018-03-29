Easter is not the ideal time to take a break for students

The Easter break is upon us.

For most student that means a couple of weeks away from school or college, but for thousands of teenagers across the county this is an anxious time.

Carl Speight, vice principal of enterprise and engagement at Preston's College

The Easter holidays, for many year 11 and 13s marks the beginning of the end of their time at school or college. A time for hard revision as next term the exam season starts in earnest.

No matter how much we say it they don’t results can make or break a young person’s chances in life and, schools are under pressure to get good results to protect those all-important Ofsted ratings.

But, it is not just the students who feel the pressure, parents and families also bear the strain.

According to a survey for Ryman Stationery most students, 77 per cent, say the biggest pressure comes from themselves

Preparing for revision is key to success

The survey of more than 8,000 students reveals 35 per cent of the pressure they feel comes from parents.

Psychotherapist Ian Jenkins, who has written a guide to coping with stress, says:“Exam stress is normal. A little stress can help us be motivated, focused and achieving. But we need to manage it, we need to focus on only those things we can control. We need a good plan, thorough preparation, a heathy body and mind, a positive attitude, and realistic expectations.”

Carl Speight, (inset) vice principal enterprise and engagement at Preston’s College, adds: “Preparing for GCSEs needs commitment but revision doesn’t have to be daunting.

“Mock exam results will have already given many young people a good indication of which subjects need more attention and this helps to plan your time. Always create short-terms goals that allow you to break the revision down into easy bitesize chunks that become far more manageable and achievable.

“Revision time can also be just as stressful for parents so we always advise that to actively motivate students, create a positive home environment where they can concentrate and focus, and help to find the right revision techniques Every young person is different and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to revision.

“Whatever the outcome of your GCSEs, there’s still a successful career path for everyone, whether they’ve done better than expected or the results aren’t quite what you hoped.

“Just like revision, there’s no one learning route that suits everyone and that’s exactly why we offer an excellent mix of classroom based and on the job learning, including apprenticeships, which is amongst some of the best in the country.”