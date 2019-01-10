Dumbstruck raise the roof for homeless

When it comes to helping others, a group of Chorley school pals try not to live up to their band name.

For despite being called Dumbstruck, the six hit the night note in their bid to raise the profile of those in need.

Photo Neil Cross'Year 11 pupils Ellie Hollings, Zach Eccleston, Jack Riley, Tom Marrow, Bob Tinsley and George Baldwin from Chorley St Michael's CE High School have formed a band called Dumbstruck and put on a concert to raise money for Help the Homeless in Chorley, pictured with Ken Phillips and Gavin Clayton

Formed in 2017, the 15 and 16-year-olds put on a special concert to entertain their families and friends at Gregson Lane Community Centre and raised more than £500 for Chorley Help The Homeless.

More than 100 people turned up to the event to see Ellie Hollings (vocals), George Baldwin (guitar/vocals), Bob Tinsley (guitar), Jack Riley (bass), Zach Eccleston (keyboards) and Tom Marrow on drums.

The young musicians are all Year 11 pupils at Chorley St Michael’s CE High School and get together whenever they can.

They have a setlist which ranges from classic artists such as The Beatles, Queen and Chuck Berry, through female rockers – Joan Jett and Pat Benatar – to Oasis, Kings of Leon and The Killers.

They also perform their first self-written song ‘Give me rock ’n roll’.

Previously they had performed at G-Fest and Chorley Live.

They have a number of shows planned in between working towards their GCSEs and will be playing a show for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at Chorley Cricket Club on February 16.