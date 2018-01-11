Dreams are all at sea for schoolgirl Tiya

Penwortham schoolgirl Tiya Sherliker has her sights set on a life on the ocean waves.

The Priory Academy pupil is a member of Preston Sea Cadets and was the youngest cadet to be promoted to the rank of Cadet First Class in her unit, having only signed up in December 2016 – the quickest time for a cadet to achieve such a promotion.

She starred with her unit recently, winning a silver medal in the freestyle relay in the North West Area Cadet swimming competition.

Tiya, 13, is set on being a logistics officer and hopes to go to Welbeck College.

She said: “I have always loved the sea. My family has an armed forces background, as my grandfather was in the navy and my uncle was in the army. They had a big influence on me. I love the cadets, it’s like a community and family on its own and you are treated like young adults and given responsibilities.”

Tiya had to wait until she was 12 to join the Strand Road, Preston, unit but has already passed various RYA sailing tests, Stage One power boating, was one of only two cadets selected as a piping party at the RNA Trafalgar Day dinner at the Masonic Hall and picked for the Remembrance Day parade.

“