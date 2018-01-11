Downhill ace lands another award

Schoolgirl Grace Harrison is racing downhill in her climb for sporting success.

The Year Seven pupil, who attends Dallam School, in Milnthorpe,was ‘Highly Comm-ended’ in the Lanca-shire Sport Awards ‘Young Achiever of the Year’ category.

The youngster, who lives in Abbeystead, started skiing three years ago and has already developed a passion for both the alpine and freestyle disciplines.

Only a year after first learning to ski, Grace became the British and European indoor moguls champion in the Under-14 category.

She collected her latest accolade on her 12th birthday.

She takes part in activities to build on her skills six days a week. Currently sponsored by Chill Factore, Proteus Clothing and Anything Technical, her teachers and friends are watching her progress with much interest and support.