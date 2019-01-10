Dental course’s global appeal

A Malaysian dentist travelled thousands of miles to Preston for his University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) graduation ceremony.

Kumar Ganesan completed his Master’s in implantology part-time over the last three years while also running his own dental practice in his native town of Cameron Highlands, around 125 miles north of Kuala Lumpur, getting married and becoming a first-time dad.

The 29-year-old (above)studied on the implantology course, which is strand of dentistry focused on dental implants, that UCLan runs in Kuala Lumpur.

Kumar did most of his training in his home country and travelled to Preston once a year during his studies for extra clinical training.

He said: “It has certainly been a very busy three years for me.

“I’ve had to study in the evenings and at weekends and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wife Loshini and the rest of my family.

“I’ve really enjoyed the course and it was really useful to use UCLan’s fantastic dental training facilities during my visits to Preston.

“There is a growing demand for dental implants in Malaysia and now my dental practice will stand out against others because of the additional service we can now offer.”

Kumar brought his wife and parents to his UCLan graduation ceremony at Preston’s Guild Hall.

He added: “I’m the first person in my family to have a Master’s qualification so it’s a very proud moment.

“And that’s why it was important that I brought my wife and parents to Preston for my graduation ceremony.

“I’ve really enjoyed my visits to Preston and have always felt very comfortable in the city.

“I’ve recommended the UCLan implantology master’s course to all of my colleagues.”