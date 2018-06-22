Creativity is key to success for UCLan ‘15’

Artistic students from the University of Central Lancashire have been recognised for their talents

The best of student work being exhibited this week as part of the University’s Lancashire Arts Festival Degree Show has been acknowledged at a special awards ceremony sponsored by Creative Lancashire; Lancashire County Council’s team dedicated to raising the profile of creative industries in the area.

A total of 15 awards were presented to final-year students from a range of disciplines including architecture, design, fine art, fashion, global studies, languages, media and performance.

The judging panel included sculpture, businessman and Creative Lancashire chairman Charles Hadcock.

Bev Wood, Creative Lancashire’s creative director and owner of Beverley Wood Design presented the awards.

She said: “The nominees have done a phenomenal job and all deserve to be here. Businesses need innovators and these students have passion and value to take with them beyond university into industry. I wish them every success..

The creative gongs were handed to Tyler Best, Jemma Dixon, Kelly Graves, Sara Louise Hood, Holly Hughes, Natalie Jeffers, Anna James, Alex Murrant, Arrooj Nawaz, Muhammad Yaseen Patel, Daniel Smith, Sam Smith, Rainer Townend, Enzo Vellin, Samuel Graham Williams Joy and Ya Wang.

Chinese and Japanese languages student Samuel Graham Williams Joy won the languages prize. Theatre student Kelly Graves, 21, was received the Performance (acting and theatre) Award.