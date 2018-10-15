Colourful way to send message

Pupils at Hutton Grammar School have been seeing yellow .

But, it was all part of a student-led campaign to raise awareness of World Mental Health Day.

All students were allowed to wear an item of yellow clothing to support the event. A range of activities took place at the Liverpool Road school,ranging from the sale of yellow ribbons and wristbands to assemblies run with the theme of mental health, focusing on young men being a particular vulnerable group.

Yellow cakes and bakes were also available to buy and all money raised will be going to the Young Minds charity who help young people with mental health issues