Colleges rally protests about funding crisis

College bosses and students from across Lancashire swapped their lectures for a street rally in London.

They joined thousands of others lobbying parliament campaigning for fairer funding for the further education sector.

The initiative was part of the Love Our Colleges campaign, to highlight the funding challenges faced by the further education sector, and to champion the work colleges do to prepare students for university or work.

The Colleges Week campaign is a partnership between teaching and lecture unions and the National Union of Students, GMB, TUC and National Education Union.

Among the marchers was Myerscough chief executive and principal Alison Robinson.

After the lobby she met with local MPs .

Alison said afterwards: “When a young person leaves school at 16 and goes to college the funding for their education drops by 24% despite the much larger investment needed in technical vocational equipment in colleges to deliver the curriculum.

“This situation is not sustainable and ultimately impacts upon staff morale, staff retention, students, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

“Many colleges are now in financial crisis and sometimes we have to take a stand for what we believe in.”